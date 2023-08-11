In 2013, This Young Man From California Disappeared While Visiting Friends In San Francisco

In 2013, 20-year-old Crishtian Hughes lived in San Diego, California, and worked at a local Taco Bell.

He also had no history of fleeing and was regarded as mentally stable. That’s why Crishtian’s loved ones were alarmed after he strangely disappeared in February of that year.

It all began on February 4, 2013, when Crishtian’s mother, Kim Nepote, dropped him off at the San Diego International Airport. Her son was planning to take a flight to visit some of his friends in San Francisco, California.

After Crishtian’s flight landed, he reportedly called his mother to check-in.

“I spoke to him briefly, and he assured me he had arrived safe and would be returning home Thursday, February 7, around 2:30 p.m.,” Kim recalled.

“We said we loved each other and said our goodbyes and hung up. I haven’t talked to or seen him since.”

On February 5, Crishtian reportedly visited his aunt in San Francisco, who provided him with $70 in cash. Then, the following day, February 6, he grabbed some lunch with a female friend.

Crishtian was last seen at his friend’s home at about 12:30 a.m. that evening. Then, on Thursday, February 7, Crishtian’s friends woke up at approximately 10:00 a.m. However, he was nowhere to be found.

Crishtian’s mother, Kim, was expecting her son to come home that day. So, once she had not heard from Crishtian by Friday, she reached out to her sister– Crishtian’s aunt– in San Francisco.

