She Dropped Out Of Her Friend’s Wedding Because The Bridezilla Was Forcing The Bridesmaids To Wear Themed Dresses And Kept Throwing Tantrums About The Tiniest Of Details

This 29-year-old woman has a friend named Sarah, who is getting married. But, rather than the engagement period being a fun experience, she believes that Sarah has turned into an utter bridezilla. So, the wedding planning period has been extremely chaotic.

According to her, her friend has always had a very strong personality. Then, after getting engaged, Sarah only became more erratic.

First, her friend announced that the wedding would be like an opulent fairy tale, with each bridesmaid getting a lavish ballgown.

“The problem was that the dresses Sarah picked were way over the top and made us look like walking caricatures,” she recalled.

She attempted to talk to Sarah about the dresses, too, and admitted that they were very impractical and uncomfortable.

Instead of hearing out her concerns, though, Sarah would just throw a temper tantrum every time she brought up the topic.

Plus, her friend even accused her of not being supportive and actually threatened to uninvite her from the wedding!

“It was impossible to reason with Sarah when she was in that state,” she said.

And as the wedding planning continued to unfold, things only got worse– with Sarah’s demands increasing in ridiculousness.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.