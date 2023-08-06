She Freaked Out And Called Her Boyfriend’s Mom Fat When They Had Dinner Together, Which Made Her Cry

This 22-year-old girl began dating her 24-year-old boyfriend 2 years ago, and their relationship is really wonderful.

They get along super, and she can honestly picture spending the rest of her life with her boyfriend.

The only thing standing in her way, however, is her boyfriend’s mom, Mary. A year into dating her boyfriend, she kept saying that she wanted to meet his parents, but he never made concrete plans.

He did eventually organize going out to dinner with them. When she met her boyfriend’s dad, he was sweet to her, but her boyfriend’s mom Mary kept giving her bad vibes; like she disliked her.

“Eventually, as I started to get to know them more, Mary started making really rude comments to me about what I was eating,” she explained.

“She would say things like “Are you really going to eat all of that?” or “Don’t you think you should watch your figure a little bit, my son doesn’t like fat girls,” etc.”

“I would laugh it off as a joke, but my boyfriend and his dad never said anything. This happened every time we would eat with them, and I started to lose my patience. This went on for months.”

Yesterday evening, she went out to dinner with her boyfriend’s parents again, and she ended up losing it on Mary.

At dinner, Mary began making her usual remarks about what she was eating, and then Mary said she should exercise restraint and that it’s “hard for your kind” to do that.

