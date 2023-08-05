She Freaked Out On Her Sister For Trying To Force Everyone In Their Family To Be A Vegan Like Her

This 27-year-old woman has a little sister who is 21, and her sister recently went vegan. She’s not slightly into her new vegan lifestyle though; she’s all in and trying to make everyone else get with her new program.

Her sister has always been incredibly passionate about things that she believes in, but she’s spiraling out of control with her veganism.

The problem is that her sister is trying to force everyone in their family to eat the way that she is.

Last weekend, their family had a barbecue, and her sister said she would not even come because meat was going to be grilled there.

“She claimed it was unethical, and she couldn’t be around it,” she explained. “Fine, her choice, right? But here’s where it gets spicy.”

“She’s been pestering me (27F) and my fiancé (28M) about our diet choices, trying to guilt-trip us into going vegan too.”

“She sends us…videos of animal cruelty and lectures us about the environmental impact of eating meat. She even said she won’t come to our house anymore if we continue eating animal products.”

She freaked out on her sister and insisted that she could not just force everyone in their family to suddenly be a vegan.

She also told her sister that she was being far too dramatic before she said some not-so-nice words.

