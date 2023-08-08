She’s Talking About What Trauma Responses From Hyper-Independence Might Look Like

As we get older, we must learn how to juggle life’s demands and take care of our responsibilities on our own. Therefore, independence is a necessary skill in adulthood.

Independence is often highly praised and regarded as the mark of a successful adult, while any signs of dependence are frowned upon by society.

However, independence can spiral into something negative when it’s taken too far. There’s a difference between being self-sufficient and being overly independent. One is healthy, and the other is an issue that can impact multiple aspects of your life.

When someone feels as if they cannot ask for any help or support, it indicates that they may be hyper-independent.

Maggie Lancioni (@therapywithmaggielpc) is a licensed professional counselor, and she’s on TikTok talking about what trauma responses from hyper-independence might look like.

Hyper-independence is when a person relies on themselves excessively and avoids seeking out assistance from others. Someone with this mindset often struggles to maintain relationships, foster emotional connections, and excel in their career.

They have difficulty opening up and letting people in, causing them to have very few close friends. In addition, when a hyper-independent person never asks for help, they are constantly bearing the weight of everything, which can lead to burnout.

The phenomenon results from traumatic experiences that have taught a person they can’t trust or depend on others for support. It develops into a coping mechanism that sticks around even when the traumatic experiences are over.

In her video, Maggie lists some signs that you may be hyper-independent:

