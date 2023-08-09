The “Girl Dinner” Concept Has Been All Over Social Media, And The Trend Involves Women Sharing The Snacks They Throw Together While Calling Them Low-Effort Meals

Lately, the concept of “girl dinner” has been all over social media, but for those not on TikTok, it involves women sharing the snacks they throw together while calling them low-effort meals.

The trend is meant to be about celebrating the simplicity of food and how a small snack can add a ray of joy to our days. And sometimes, the act of cooking a real meal is just too much after a long day at work, so “girl dinner helps with that.

Many of the snacks being posted online are of snack plates and charcuterie boards, featuring food items such as bread, cheese, nuts, olives, and various fruits and vegetables.

However, some dietitians are claiming that the trend can be harmful and may be a cause for concern, pointing out that these effortless snacks should not consistently be taking the place of real meals.

“Girl dinner” started after a TikTok user named Olivia Maher shared a video of her dinner. Her meal mainly consisted of bread, cheese, grapes, and a glass of wine. In the video, she called it “girl dinner” or “medieval peasant.”

Since then, the phrase has blown up, with many women showing off their own versions of “girl dinner.” Some stayed with the charcuterie board theme or just gathered a bunch of leftovers to eat, while others headed in a direction that required the absolute bare minimum.

A few popular videos depicted girl dinners that were nothing more than a bowl of popcorn or a plate of corn chips covered with melted cheese. Additionally, one of the most viral videos included the hashtag “#sleepfordinner,” referring to the idea of going to bed without eating any food at all.

Several TikTok users stated that although the trend is all in good fun and aims to bring people together, the emphasis on eating snacks for dinner can lead to unhealthy eating habits.

A couple of experts have weighed in on the “girl dinner” phenomenon. Esther Tambe, a New York-based dietitian, said that “girl dinners” are great for convenience and supports the idea of simple meals.

