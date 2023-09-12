A Mass Grave of Over 450 Bodies Was Uncovered In Poland, And Several of The Bodies Were Treated As If They Were Vampires

It may sound hard to believe, but this is something that actually happened this summer.

A lot of us love stories of vampires nowadays and find them very entertaining. However, it’s important to note that during ancient times, people walked the earth in fear, genuinely thinking that vampires were out there, ready to attack.

While work was being done on a road in Luzino, Poland, a mass grave of over 450 bodies was unearthed. Archaeologists believe several of the bodies were treated as if they were vampires and buried in a certain way so they wouldn’t become vampires.

Yes, that’s right. A vampire grave was discovered this summer.

The roadwork took place near a small village church, and a few of the bodies appeared to have been dug up and reburied.

Many of the bodies were a representation of dark practices that took place centuries ago to prevent the deceased from becoming or being visited by vampires, which people believed to be real back then.

Many of the bodies that had been dug up and reburied had been decapitated. Others had coins placed in their mouths, and around 30% of the bodies had bricks placed next to their legs, arms, and heads.

So why would the bodies be buried this way?

Long ago, many people believed in the legends of vampires, and there was an old belief that vampires were deceased people who had risen from the dead. So, they’d remove their heads after death to prevent some of the deceased people in these graves from becoming vampires.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.