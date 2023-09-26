Given The Times We’re Living In Now, Making Films That Pass The Bechdel Test Is Essential To Realistically And Fairly Representing Women In The Media

Have you ever heard of the Bechdel test?

If you’re not a film buff or a big movie lover in general, chances are, you may have never heard about it.

Given the times we’re living in now, making films that pass the Bechdel test is essential to realistically and fairly representing women in media. One of the reasons why people are so passionate about the Barbie movie is that it passes the Bechdel test with flying colors.

So, what exactly is the Bechdel test?

Writer Alison Bechdel, known for writing the hit musical “Fun Home,” was inspired by her friend Liz Wallace to create a test that measures the representation of women in film in 1985.

To pass the Bechdel test, a film, no matter its genre, must feature at least two women who converse about something other than a man.

The test started as a joke in a comic featured in a feminist newspaper but became a powerful critical lens in the film world.

After learning about what it takes to pass the Bechdel test, you’d probably think many of the biggest films made in the last two decades pass, right? Not exactly.

For instance, hit films like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “A Star Is Born (2018),” “Avatar,” “The Avengers,” “Elvis,” and even Disney’s 1998 “Mulan,” which is literally about a female warrior, failed the Bechdel test.

