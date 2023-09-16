He Broke Up With His Girlfriend As Soon As He Found Out She Cheated, But His Friends Think He Should’ve Given Her A Second Chance

This 30-year-old guy had been in a committed relationship with his girlfriend, who is 26, for four years.

“And we seemed like a perfect match,” he recalled.

“We had a loving and trusting relationship, or so I thought.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, he made a heartbreaking realization. His girlfriend had been cheating on him with a colleague she met at work, and he was devastated.

He wound up cycling through a mix of emotions, including sadness, anger, and betrayal. He also always thought that he and his girlfriend had been extremely open about the value of trust in their relationship.

“And I never thought she would do something like this,” he admitted.

So, once he found out that his girlfriend had been cheating, he immediately confronted her, and she admitted to having an affair. According to him, his girlfriend appeared genuinely remorseful, too, and seemed to really regret her actions.

His girlfriend claimed that she had just made a one-time mistake. Then, she also begged him for forgiveness.

However, he just was not interested in giving his girlfriend a second chance. Instead, he decided to break up with his girlfriend as soon as he found out that she had been unfaithful.

