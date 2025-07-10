She Lies About Being Able To Have Children To Get People To Stop Badgering Her About It

morrowlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 26-year-old woman has no interest in getting pregnant, and her 28-year-old boyfriend isn’t down for having kids either.

She honestly doesn’t like a lot of children as it is, and she has never felt the need to bring one into the world. She knows being a mom would be too much for her to deal with.

“I’m autistic, and sensory is a huge thing for me. I lack patience, get irritated at my dog crying too much, let alone when a baby is crying,” she explained.

“I’m very stubborn and honestly am just selfish with my time and money, and don’t want to go broke when I have little disposable income as it is.”

“As well as all this, I don’t want to physically give birth to a baby, even if my mental state was perfect and I was very maternal, I still do not want to give birth to a baby.”

She is aware that she might feel differently when she hits her 30s, and if that happens, she will look into adoption.

But anyway, people love badgering her about when she’s having kids, and recently, it became too much for her to manage.

As soon as she informs those asking that she is not going to have kids of her own, dozens of questions are thrown at her.

No matter how she answers, nothing is enough, and people keep on wanting to know why she doesn’t want to have kids.

morrowlight – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This has now resorted to me lying when I’m asked and telling people I am physically unable to have children. People usually find it an uncomfortable topic, and typically drop any questions after I say this,” she added.

“I did it once as a backhanded statement, and it landed so ever since I have just [gone with it]. The other day I found out my close friend was pregnant and was posting about it online in celebration for her and got a few messages from people telling me how strong I’m being.”

“This is now making me feel like a [terrible] person. I know fertility is hard for a lot of people and it’s not good that I’m saying that I am one of them without having to go through the feeling of having that choice stripped from me but, in the moment, it just felt like a relief to have the questions and expectations stop once I said that I was unable.”

She’s left wondering if she’s awful for lying and telling people she’s physically unable to have kids in order to get them to drop the subject.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski