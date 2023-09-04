Her Sister Yelled At Her After She Didn’t Give Her Niece A Rare And Expensive Doll From Her Collection That She Wanted

If you’re a collector, you know how sacred some of your collectibles are, and you would hope that everyone in your life also treats them as such. However, that isn’t always the case.

One woman collects dolls and recently had to turn down her young niece after she asked if she could have a rare and expensive one from her collection.

She’s 23-years-old and has been collecting dolls for years. She’s loved dolls since she was young and always tries to find rare or old ones.

“I am very proud of my collection, but I don’t like people touching or doing anything to my dolls,” she explained.

“Some of them are expensive, and some are on the brink of collapsing, so I like it when my dolls are not touched.”

The other day, her sister and young niece stopped by her house for a visit. Her niece decided to go into her doll room while she and her sister chatted. Her niece has been briefed on all the doll room rules, including not touching anything unless given permission.

During the visit, her niece asked if she could play with one of her more expensive, rare dolls. She said yes, knowing her niece was old enough not to ruin it. After a while, her niece returned the doll to her but asked if she could have it because it was much nicer and prettier than the dolls she had at home.

“I smiled but gently told her that I couldn’t do that since it was my toy,” she recalled.

“She got teary-eyed, looked at my sister, and asked her if she could convince me. My sister told her to go watch TV, and after my niece left, my sister asked me if I could consider giving my niece the doll. I told her it was a rare doll that was not cheap, and I was proud to own it, and I don’t want to give it away.”

