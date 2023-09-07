She Caught Her Boyfriend In Bed With His Female Friend, But He Promises That He Was Just Pranking Her

This 35-year-old woman has been with her 38-year-old boyfriend Bryce for close to 2 years, and she really did think this was the man she was going to spend her entire life with.

She honestly has made a ton of sacrifices for their relationship, and she has bent over backward to help Bryce as well.

Her background is in business and tech, and she has worked incredibly hard to create opportunities for herself.

She finally landed a wonderful job with a high salary, and then she began a consulting company on the side that exploded.

She never did leave her full-time position for her consulting company, but instead, she hired a different company to manage it.

The company is incredibly successful, and she has people offering to give her financing as well as investment money.

She took some of her money and did some things for herself, and then she took money and did everything she could to make Bryce’s life better.

Bryce mentioned wanting to own his own bistro, so she found him the perfect chef. He then moved on to wanting to own a clothing shop, so she spent a ton of time helping him find suppliers.

“In all this, the common denominator is that he never followed up,” she explained. “I got fed up. And I was clear that I wouldn’t spend my own money because of certain risk factors, including his lack of knowledge.”

