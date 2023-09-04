She Freaked Out After Her Daughter’s Father And His Girlfriend Used The Same Name For Their New Baby

Keeping up a good relationship with your ex and their new partner for the sake of your kids is really hard. Of course, it’s even harder when they do obnoxious things.

One woman recently freaked out after her daughter’s father and his girlfriend used their daughter’s name for their new baby.

She’s the mom of a 10-year-old daughter, who she had with one of her friends. When she got pregnant, they decided to co-parent together but just stay friends since they had no interest in being a couple.

Four years ago, her friend started dating his long-term girlfriend. She worked diligently to keep a good relationship with both of them for the sake of her daughter. Recently, she found out her friend’s girlfriend is pregnant.

“I’ve been supportive to them both as much as I could be without crossing any lines,” she explained.

“I’ve encouraged my daughter to help out whenever she’s staying with them during the pregnancy and to behave. I’ve also made it clear that I want the children to have a close relationship despite having different mothers.”

She’s been as helpful as she can to her friend, even offering to babysit every once in a while once their new baby arrives. Overall, she was excited for her daughter to have a sibling, especially because she doesn’t plan on having any more kids.

A few days ago, her friend’s girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl, and she took her daughter to the hospital to meet her.

It was a very sweet moment up until they told her the baby’s name, which is the exact same as her daughter’s.

