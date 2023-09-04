She Told Her Mom That If She Wants To Keep Bringing Her Little Stepbrother Along When They Hang Out, She’s Only Going To See Her For Holidays And Family Gatherings Now

There are a lot of people who find themselves becoming stepsiblings with kids who are a lot younger than them.

It’s a difficult position to be in, as you want to bond with your new step-sibling but don’t have many common interests.

One young woman is fed up after her visits with her mom have been influenced and interrupted by her much younger stepbrother.

She’s 22-years-old and has always been really close to her mom, who gave birth to her when she was only 15.

Her mom started dating new guys when she was in middle school, and since she was at that age, she knew many of the men her mom dated would have children younger than her.

When she was 16, her mom married her stepdad, Steve, who had a son of his own. His name is Joey, and he’s currently 12-years-old.

She didn’t live in the same house as her mom, Steve, and Joey for very long before she went to college, so she and Joey never had much of a chance to get close.

Although she and Joey get along, they don’t have as strong a bond as some siblings. She’s noticed over the years that Joey has become very attached to her mom, which she understands completely.

After graduating from college this spring, she decided to move into her own place that’s 30 minutes away from her mom.

