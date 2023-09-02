She’s A Talented Musician Who Would Up Missing After Being Evicted From Her Beverly Hills Apartment

The family and friends of a talented musician have been extremely concerned since she recently went missing after being evicted from her Beverly Hills apartment.

Camela Leierth-Segura is a model and singer-songwriter who was originally born in Sweden. She became a child actress when she was five and moved to the United States ten years later.

One of the most notable moments in Camela’s career as a songwriter was when she co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air,” which was released in 2013. She’s also released her own album and has directed various live performances.

At 48 years old, Camela was living in Beverly Hills, California, with her beloved 19-year-old cat named Morris. Unfortunately, Camela’s loved ones claim she had fallen into some hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic and was struggling with money.

She was allegedly evicted from her one-bedroom apartment recently, and it is unclear where she has been staying since.

On June 29th, 2023, one of Camela’s friends received an average and “bland” text message from her that didn’t seem out of the ordinary. Unfortunately, that was the last time any of her friends or family heard from her.

There is police camera footage of Camela driving out of Beverly Hills in her 2010 silver Ford Fusion around 2:40 a.m. Other than that, no one has seen her since. Her cat, Morris, is gone too, and Camela’s loved ones hope he’s somewhere safe with her.

One of Camela’s friends filed a missing person’s report on August 8th after she suddenly stopped answering calls and texts, something her friends and family say she wouldn’t normally do.

They also worry that someone may have taken advantage of Camela in her vulnerable state. However, police have not clarified whether they suspect foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.