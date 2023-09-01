She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic American comfort food. It’s hard to imagine a world without them. But they haven’t always been around. There is no definitive proof as to how the grilled cheese came to be, but the sandwich quickly rose in popularity during the 1920s.

Since then, grilled cheese sandwiches have been a staple in households across the nation. And, of course, many variations of the original sandwich have been developed.

TikToker Sierra Georgitsis (@spoonfulofsi) has a recipe for garlic bread grilled cheese that she grew up eating. This elevated garlic bread version can turn an ordinary grilled cheese into a gourmet delicacy. Her recipe makes two sandwiches.

Ingredients:

4 pieces of brioche bread

4 tablespoons of butter, softened

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper

1 cup of shredded mozzarella and shredded cheddar blend

Directions:

Start by mixing the softened butter, minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl to create the garlic butter. Next, spread the garlic butter on one side of each piece of bread.

Then, place two of the bread slices in a large pan over low to medium heat with the buttered sides facing down. You could also use premade garlic bread if you want to skip making the garlic butter, but you’ll definitely be missing out!

Pile the shredded cheese onto the bread, and place the other two pieces on top of the mounds of cheese with the buttered sides facing upward.

