She’s Sharing Some Advice For Girls Who Are Starting Their Freshman Year of College

Your first year of college can be a mixture of both excitement and nerves. You’re entering a new chapter of your life and get to have a fresh start, but the road ahead is shrouded with uncertainty.

As you navigate this new phase of your life, it can be helpful to get some tips from those who’ve been through it all before. TikToker Hannah (@hwelch031104) is sharing some advice for girls who are entering their freshman year of college.

Number one: don’t tell people you just met all your little secrets. This might seem like a no-brainer, but sometimes, you can get swept up in the moment. When you first arrive at college, you’ll be meeting a bunch of new people and maybe even clicking instantly with a group of girls.

You may feel like you’ve known them your whole life, which builds up some trust between you. So, it’s easy to be vulnerable and share things you probably shouldn’t. The bottom line is that you don’t know those girls very well yet or if they can actually be trusted.

Hannah clarifies that this doesn’t mean you should refrain from being outgoing or making friends. Just be careful of what you tell about yourself to people. Don’t share every little thing about yourself.

Number two: do not be the loudest girl in the room at a party. Hannah states that it can cause a lot of embarrassment for you the next morning or even later down the road.

“You never know who’s taking a video, a picture, like you have no idea. So, just don’t do anything sober you would regret too much,” she pointed out.

Number three: don’t buy too many cute clothes because, odds are, you won’t be wearing them very often. Instead, you’ll most likely be living in sweats.

For example, Hannah’s roommate Isabel brought tons of cute blouses and jeans to school with her, but she didn’t end up wearing any of them.

