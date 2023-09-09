He Told His Fiancée That All of Her Misfortunes And Bad Decisions In College That Led To Her Unsuccessful Career Were All Her Fault

A lot of people fail to realize just how important their work in college is. While college is often a time for having fun and expanding your social circle, it’s also critical that you take your studies seriously and work hard to get good grades.

One man recently had to tell his fiancée that her academic misfortunes and bad decisions in college that led to her unsuccessful career were all her fault.

He and his fiancée are 29-years-old and have been together for 15 years. They’ve been inseparable and very similar ever since, except for when it came to academics and career planning, which he attests to their very different backgrounds.

“I grew up poor, so my only goal growing up was to have financial security,” he explained.

“This naturally led to me always being hungry for academic achievements. My fiancées family did not have any financial troubles. She was always a party-goer, so she never wanted to utilize her potential.”

Although he wanted his fiancée to succeed, he’d often do his best to balance his hardcore studying with spending time with her doing whatever they wanted. Anytime he declined dates due to finals season or needing to study, his fiancée would get irritated, which triggered arguments.

However, things worked out in his favor, as today he has a master’s degree a high-paying job, and he gets the opportunity to work from home. He’s very proud of himself for making it this far, as it took a lot of hard work and sacrifice.

Unfortunately, things are different for his fiancée.

“She, on the other hand, never got accepted for masters, graduated late, did not get to work in her own field, and struggles to make ends meet on her own to cover her own half of the bills,” he said.

