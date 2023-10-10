He Was Planning On Telling His Cheating Wife That He’s Leaving Her For His Best Friend, But Now She’s Very Sick And Wants To Stay With Him

A couple of years ago, this 44-year-old man’s 41-year-old wife wound up cheating on him. Since they have three children together, he did his best to help fix things between them, and that’s why he didn’t want to get divorced.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to really help anything between him and his wife. Their youngest child just graduated, and so he found himself with nothing left to keep him in the marriage.

He and his wife have ultimately become more like roommates than a real couple lately, too, and so he thought he was ready to leave her behind.

“My best female friend admitted she has feelings for me, and after some reflection, I love her also,” he explained.

“We’ve agreed not to move forward until I’ve told my wife. Just because I was cheated on doesn’t mean I’m ok with being a cheater. While I was determining how I felt about my friend, my wife was diagnosed with BOTH Lupus and Breast Cancer.”

“Wife wants to fix things as a “no regrets” deal. I already tried to fix things, failed, and moved on. Even though I don’t romantically love her, I still care about her and hate to see her fight this all alone.”

What makes him feel bad is that he doesn’t want to leave his wife in the dust, considering she just was delivered the most awful news in her entire life.

Adding divorce to her plate right now doesn’t feel nice to him. His wife will need a long time to recover from her health problems, and he thinks that the longer he waits to tell her he wants to be with his best friend, the worse things will get.

His best friend understands why he has not informed his wife of his decision to leave her for good, and he doesn’t want to drag things out and make her wait around to the point where she finds someone new.

