Her Brother-In-Law Just Confessed That He’s In Love With Her, But He Doesn’t Want Her To Tell Her Husband

This 26-year-old woman tied the knot with her 35-year-old husband a year ago. Now, her husband has never had a close relationship with his brother Harry, who is 11 years younger than him, but it’s not just because of their age gap.

Her husband and Harry are polar opposites when it comes to what they like and even in regards to how they act.

What’s interesting is that as soon as she met Harry, she instantaneously connected with him, and she thought they basically became siblings themselves.

Her husband was thrilled that she bonded so well with Harry because he was happy someone could kind of help give Harry guidance in life and play the role of an older sibling.

“Although I’m only two years older than him, I guess you could say my life is a lot more put together, so to speak, than his, so he often asks me for advice about money, career moves, and stuff like that,” she explained.

“Long story short, a couple weeks ago, I noticed Harry was acting kind of cold and distant towards me. We’re running mates, and he never wanted to go on a run with me, and also he usually comes over to my and my husband’s house for dinner a couple of times a week, but he always seemed to have something else to do.”

Earlier today, after dealing with Harry’s weird behavior for some time, she finally called him up and confronted him about how he had been acting.

Harry did say he knew he wasn’t being fair but that he had to talk to her ASAP. Harry then came over while her husband was away at work and sat down to speak with her.

What Harry told her completely shocked her to her core, as she always assumed they had a relationship like siblings do.

