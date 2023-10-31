Living In An Idyllic Resort Town Might Sound Picture-Perfect, But She’s Sharing The Downsides Of Dwelling In A Tourist Hotspot Year-Round

In the United States, there is no shortage of stunning cities to visit. For most people, calling a vacation destination their home is the dream. After all, who doesn’t want to live in a charming seaside community or be surrounded by towering, majestic mountains every day? However, there are actually a lot of downsides to living in an area that attracts hordes of tourists.

A TikTok user named Callie Justine (@calliejustinewrites) is explaining why she’s moving from the cozy mountain town of Breckenridge, Colorado, and returning to her hometown of Chicago. In her video, she reveals all the negative sides of living in a resort town. Let’s just say that the resort lifestyle is not as picture-perfect as it seems.

After four years of living in Breckenridge, here’s what she learned. First of all, real estate prices are exceptionally high, and the cost of living in general is expensive.

“So I’ve always wanted to own a house. I don’t need anything big; I don’t need anything fancy. I just like a little bit of space in the yard,” said Callie. “And just to get into that, in the town of Breckenridge and surrounding areas, you’re looking at a million dollars.”

She added that she worked in the ski industry and didn’t make enough money to afford to buy a house. The bulk of jobs available in the city were service-related, and there weren’t many opportunities for career advancement.

The next thing she learned was that the idea of living in your dream vacation spot is all based on fantasy, so when you do move there, reality will come crashing down, and it’ll be nothing like how you imagined it.

“What you’re actually envisioning is a more chill lifestyle and being on vacation 24/7 where you don’t actually have responsibility,” said Callie.

Unfortunately, life is full of responsibilities, and it becomes harder to cope with that fact when you can see all the tourists around you skiing, biking, and having fun while you’re working all day long. Plus, there are the daily chores of cooking, cleaning, paying bills, running errands, and grocery shopping, which other people on vacation aren’t doing.

Another con to living in a resort town is how difficult it is to find friends. She points out that many people don’t stick around town for very long and are from all different walks of life.

