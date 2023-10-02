Revamp Your Look This Season With These Hottest Fall Makeup Trends

Happy fall, everybody!

The fall season is finally here, and I know a lot of us are ready to fully immerse ourselves in all the things we love about fall, from sweaters to pumpkins to fall-themed movie nights.

With the arrival of fall also comes fall style and beauty. While most people remember to switch their closets to their fall wardrobe, not everyone remembers to keep updated on the latest fall makeup trends.

So here’s a little rundown of some trending makeup looks you can expect to see and try out this fall!

Pumpkin Spice Makeup

This look is going to be a beautiful go-to for an autumn night out or any event to dress up for. With warm, brown eyeshadow and a glowy face, pumpkin spice makeup is a great look to embrace this fall season.

Thick Eyeliner

As the “clean girl” makeup trend and aesthetic began trending on social media, the use of eyeliner became extremely subtle over the last few months.

However, it’s making a comeback, and wearing thick eyeliner is back in the game. Thickening your eyeliner and drawing out a creative wing is a great way to add a little drama to your go-to makeup look.

