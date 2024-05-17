“Terrarium Nails” Are The Latest Eco-Inspired Manicure Trend, Creating The Illusion Of A Miniature, Thriving Ecosystem Growing Right From Your Fingertips

Over the last few years, as we’ve been talking more about protecting our beautiful planet and getting back in touch with nature, many of us have been looking for ways to incorporate natural elements into our daily style.

We can add touches of green and florals to our wardrobe and outfits easily; there are so many cottage core hair accessories and a lot of jewelry on the market that emulates nature. But how can you incorporate natural elements into your manicure?

For a while, innovative nail technicians and artists have been toying with a fascinating idea – terrarium nails. With its transparent design, this unique manicure creates the illusion of a miniature, thriving terrarium on top of each finger.

For those who may not know, a terrarium is a glass container that contains soil and live plants and can grow a tiny self-sustaining ecosystem indoors.

While it doesn’t seem possible to sustain ten tiny terrariums on your fingers, terrarium manicures have become more and more realistic over the years, giving people the illusion that we can grow nature from the tips of our fingers.

The development of realistic-looking terrarium nails came to a head at this year’s Met Gala when Cynthia Erivo walked the mossy green and white carpet with a stunning and extremely real-looking terrarium manicure.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the official dress code was “The Garden Of Time,” which is why you saw a lot of celebrities dressed in stunning floral and nature-inspired looks.

Talented actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, due to star in the highly-anticipated “Wicked” film, wore a sort of deconstructed tuxedo look covered in gorgeous pink flower petals, which was designed by Thom Browne.

While her stunning outfit certainly stood out, many fashion and beauty lovers could not get over her amazing terrarium nails, which were created and applied by her manicurist, Rose Hackle.

