She Ended Her Relationship And Chose Her Cat Over Her Boyfriend Because He Never Mentioned Having An Allergy And Wanted Her To Just Get Rid Of Her Pet

This 31-year-old woman has had her cat named Salley ever since she was just 18-years-old. Apparently, she found Salley as a kitten right outside her dorm room, and the rest was history.

She’s since had a daughter, who is now 7-years-old, and her daughter also adores Salley. Not to mention, she even met the father of her daughter through her pet cat.

At the time, he worked at a pet store, and she visited the shop with a ton of questions since she had never owned a cat before. After helping her out, the guy gave her his phone number, and they wound up having a serious relationship.

“We were engaged and planned to get married after my daughter was born. He died in a crash when I was seven months pregnant,” she recalled.

“It was the darkest period of my life. Without Salley, I don’t think I’d still be alive today.”

Now she has since dealt with the grief and dipped her toe back into the dating pool. In fact, about a year and a half ago, she met a 34-year-old man named Jeff at a party, and they really hit it off.

They realized that they had a ton in common, and she shared her past with him– making sure it was known that her daughter was her priority. Jeff understood that, too, especially because he was already a father.

Then, during her first date with Jeff, she showed him a photo of her daughter holding Salley. She also told him all about the cat, and Jeff claimed that Salley was super cute.

From there, the relationship started to become more serious, and she started to really envision a future with Jeff.

