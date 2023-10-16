She Feels Humiliated That Her Boyfriend Took Her To A Beach With The Intention Of Proposing To Her, But Then Bailed And Said She Ruined It

This 26-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been dating for the last three years.

Over the weekend, they took a trip out of town to celebrate their three-year anniversary, and she caught on to her boyfriend wanting to propose on their special vacation.

Her boyfriend was not being subtle in the least, and she did her best to pretend that she had no idea he was about to propose.

The thing that really tipped her off was how strange her boyfriend was acting about them heading over to see an adorable coastal city that was not anywhere close to where their trip was taking place.

So, they drove all the way out to this city on the coast, and they got out to walk around on the beach.

It was a gorgeous day, and she was surprised when her boyfriend did not get down on one knee and propose to her.

She felt super let down, but she figured there had to be a reason for her boyfriend deciding against proposing.

She thought perhaps too many people were out and about on the beach that day, or perhaps he hired a photographer who had to cancel at the last minute.

“We get back to the hotel room, and he tells me he caught on that I knew, and so I ruined it, and he was going to wait for it to be a complete surprise,” she explained.

