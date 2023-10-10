She’s Not Sure How To Get Over The Fact That Her Best Friend Kicked Her Out Of The Bridal Party For Being Pregnant And Then Basically Ignored Her At The Wedding

This 27-year-old woman has a 28-year-old best friend who recently got married, and last year, her best friend asked her to be one of her bridesmaids.

Her best friend picked out their dresses in January, and her wedding was last month. Back in April, she found out that she was pregnant, and after she told her best friend, her best friend didn’t have a great reaction.

Her best friend informed her that she couldn’t be one of her bridesmaids anymore since she most likely would not be able to fit into her dress as the wedding grew closer.

“I was hurt because I told her in May I was pregnant to give her warning (hoping she’d find a compromise, e.g., a different dress, but that compromise was replacing me),” she explained.

“Leading up to the wedding, she had assured me that she still essentially saw me as a bridesmaid. Then came the excuses of “I doubt you’ll want to get up early to get ready with us.” “You won’t want to wear heels all day, so it’s good you aren’t a bridesmaid,” all of which I refuted adamantly that waking up wasn’t an issue and nor was wearing heels.”

The day before her best friend was supposed to walk down the aisle, she received a text from her saying she would let her know when she could stop by as she was getting ready for her wedding.

Sadly, her best friend never did text her. Instead of allowing her to visit or inviting her to get ready with her, she ignored her completely.

Later on at the wedding, her friend made a face at her when she lined up along with the other guests to congratulate her.

She then got no photos alone with her best friend. The only evidence of her attending the wedding is the one group photo she got with her and a bunch of other people.

