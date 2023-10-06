She’s Talking About What Life Is Like Being A 10 In New York City And The Privileges That Come Along With Being So Pretty

We’ve all heard about pretty privilege and how meeting the beauty standards of certain cities can give you a huge advantage in life. While this may be odd to think about, it’s certainly a reality in today’s day and age.

TikTok creator Michelle (@michellespublicdiary) is friends with women who are considered to be “New York 10s,” and she shares the ins and outs of their privileged lifestyles.

First and foremost are the finances. Michelle explains to her viewers that New York 10s are never expected to pay for anything with their own money.

This includes rent, dinners, trips, and even celebrity after-parties, all for free. While this may sound like sugar-baby behavior, Michelle confirms that’s not what’s going on.

“It’s just that they’re so well connected that they have these, like, I guess, deals where all they have to do is show up to these events, and they get everything for free,” Michelle explained.

One of Michelle’s friends asked her to join her on one of these high-end trips. So, Michelle can confirm just how lavish they can be.

Michelle and her friend were going to attend an NBA trip, where they would be staying at the same house as an NBA team. The only thing they would have to do is show up!

Watching her friends go on these expensive trips and adventures for free surely leaves Michelle feeling jealous at times.

Understandably so! One of her friends was able to go to Miami, Florida, to attend Formula 1 and got to stay and attend the race for free. Not only this, but her friend was also allowed to attend the Ferrari and Mercedes after-party.

