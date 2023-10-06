The Piano In His Home Started Playing All By Itself, And Then He Learned That The Previous Owner Who Passed Away Loved To Play

Most of us have seen horror movies that have included a scene where a piano appears to have a ghost manning the keys.

Even though this may chill us to the bone, we’re able to keep in mind that we’re just watching a movie. But what about real-life encounters with a piano player from the great beyond?

This man and his partner previously lived in a house in the suburbs. At first, the house they moved into seemed normal. However, they quickly learned that they were in for some surprises.

“One evening, I’m strumming my guitar in the living room when, out of nowhere, this melody starts playing,” he said.

“Soft and eerie, like someone tickling the piano keys. I look at my partner, thinking they’re pulling a prank. But they’re just as puzzled as me.”

The following night, the same thing occurred when he and his partner were hanging out in their den.

“This time, we follow the sound, and it leads us to the attic. We don’t have a piano, mind you. But, lo and behold, there’s this ancient piano up there, playing itself like some ghostly maestro,” he shared.

From then on, he and his partner got accustomed to the piano playing by itself. They would sit near the piano and watch as the keys played on their own, as if by a ghost.

“We even invite friends over, like, ‘Hey, check out this ghostly gig!’ They can’t believe us. Same as us. Did some digging, and turns out the previous owner was a piano wizard,” he continued.

