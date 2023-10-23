This Couple Is Sharing The Hilarious Story Of How They Held A Funeral For Their Cat With Their Kids After Thinking Their Pet Had Passed Away, Only For The Cat To Waltz Back In Right In The Middle Of The Emotional Affair

Have you ever heard of people having premature funerals for their pets? Like when people think their pet fish died, but once they try removing it from their tank, it starts moving again?

One couple has gone viral on TikTok after they hilariously shared the story of how they held an emotional funeral for their family cat, who, in the middle of it, proved she was still alive.

Suzanne and Dillon White (@momchats) are parents to three children who share funny family content on TikTok.

A few nights ago, they were frantically searching their home and neighborhood for their 13-year-old cat Kitty since they hadn’t seen her in a while. They tore their home apart, looking through every room and every cabinet for Kitty. At one point, they even got in their car, rolled the windows down, and blared a sound effect of a can opening while driving around to see if it would attract Kitty.

They were out until 3:00 a.m. and left their house again in search of Kitty just three hours later, running on hardly any sleep. Around this time, their kids began asking them where Kitty was, and the situation looked grim.

Suzanne and Dillon decided to tell their kids that Kitty was at the vet and that because she was very old and very sick, she probably wouldn’t be coming home.

“The kids are devastated, we’re devastated,” says Dillon in their video.

“We’re sad,” continues Suzanne.

“Time for a funeral!”

That day, Suzanne, Dillon, and their kids began making arrangements for Kitty’s sudden funeral. The kids requested they eat love heart waffles for breakfast, which they wanted because “Kitty loved hearts.”

