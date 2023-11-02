After A Second Date With A Guy, He Rated Her Appearance, So She Told Him To Lose Her Number

This 31-year-old woman went on two dates with a 40-year-old guy named Dan. Their very first date was super intense and lasted an entire 24 hours.

She ended up sleeping with Dan on their first date, which is something she never does, but she really liked him and was feeling adventurous.

“Dan and I have great chemistry in all areas, however, Dan has a lot of baggage, including two divorces and a child who is the result of a one-time encounter,” she explained.

“I’m not interested in being a stepmother at this stage of my life and would not have gone on the date had I known about the child, but he waited until midway through dinner to tell me — I figured I’d enjoy the date, continue to see him if I wanted to, and decide in a few weeks if it’s a situation I could see myself in long term.”

“During our second date at his house, he asked a lot of questions about my previous relationships, one of which caused me to become emotional. After I cried, I realized I had probably drank more wine than I had intended to and put myself to bed.”

Later on, she texted Dan to say that she was sorry for getting so emotional, especially considering the fact that they were freshly dating.

Dan texted her back a hot/crazy matrix, which had a red dot at the matrix of 8 x 8 (you can Google this for a visual).

Dan then said that this is where she was on the scale. Since she and Dan both share in a dark sense of humor, she thought his reply was funny, and she was happy that he was trying to make light of things.

She wittily replied back that she was fine with the crazy score but that Dan had better adjust the score for her appearance.

