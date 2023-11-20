He Accidentally Fell Asleep During A Late-Night Showing Of “The Exorcist” And Woke Up To Realize That He Was Locked In A Massive Theater At 3:00 A.M.

Have you ever fallen asleep in a movie theater?

It happens to a lot of us! Sometimes, we’re too tired to stay up, or the movie we went to see bored us to the point of dozing off. However, you’re at least woken up most of the time before the movie ends.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for this guy.

Jeff (@hittaa_jeff) is a man who recently went viral on TikTok after documenting his experience of being locked inside a massive movie theater in the middle of the night because he fell asleep during a movie.

On October 29th, Jeff went to see a late-night showing of The Exorcist and somehow fell asleep during the spooky movie.

When he woke up, he was stunned to see that there wasn’t a single person left in the entire theater, and it was after 3:00 in the morning.

“Like, nobody came inside the movie theater to wake me up?” asks a disoriented Jeff in his video as he roams the halls of an empty AMC theater.

“No, like, nobody’s in the movie theater, bro. It’s 3:47 in the morning.”

The theater was silent, and no one was there as Jeff wandered around for a while after his long Exorcist-induced nap.

