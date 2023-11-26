Her Family Wants Her To Share Her Engagement Party With Her Sister, Who Isn’t Even Officially Engaged, So Now She Doesn’t Even Want To Have A Celebration At All

Many people have horror stories of having to “share” certain milestone celebrations and special events with their siblings in their families.

Sometimes, some celebrations shouldn’t be shared, and it can be really frustrating when your parents don’t acknowledge that.

One woman recently had to put her foot down after her family suggested she share her engagement party with her sister, who isn’t actually engaged but was given a promise ring from her boyfriend.

She just got engaged to her partner of four years. Her parents are happy for her and want to host an engagement party with all expenses paid, but there’s a catch: they want her to have a shared engagement party with her sister.

“I have a slight problem with this because my sister isn’t actually engaged,” she said.

“She has been dating her boyfriend for 12 years, and he gave her a promise ring shortly after my engagement. We’re all in our late 20s [and] early 30s, so pretty much everyone, except for my sister and our parents, thinks that it is kind of childish and ridiculous.”

She’s tried to tell her sister, who wants to get married, that if her boyfriend really wanted to, he probably would’ve made it happen by now. However, her sister has stayed with her boyfriend and thinks his giving her a promise ring was a “close enough” gesture to proposing.

At one point, her fiancé reached out to her sister’s boyfriend and asked outright if they were engaged, and he said no.

“Nonetheless, my sister is showing the ring to everyone and even putting together a wedding planning binder,” she explained.

