Her Recipe For Thanksgiving Sangria Will Keep All Of Your Guests Satisfied On Turkey Day

While your feed may suddenly become riddled with recipe posts for yummy side dishes or turkey ideas, you don’t want to forget the cocktails this Thanksgiving!

One of the easiest drinks to whip up around the holidays is sangria, as you can throw everything together in a big dispenser and let your guests help themselves while you carry on with cooking or socializing.

Beverly (@bevsbybeverly), a TikTok content creator who posts fabulous drink recipes, recently shared her recipe for Thanksgiving sangria.

This sweet and tasty treat will embrace the fall and keep any guests or family members satisfied on Turkey Day! Here’s how to make it:

Thanksgiving Sangria

Ingredients:

2 chopped honey crisp apples

2 sectioned blood oranges

1 cup of apple cider

the juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup brandy

1/4 cup apple butter

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

3 cinnamon sticks

1 bottle of white wine of choice

To make your Thanksgiving sangria, start by adding the roughly chopped apples and oranges to a pitcher or sangria dispenser.

They can be cut into pieces big enough so that people can eat some of the fruit after finishing their drink if they’d like!

Next, throw in a cup of your favorite apple cider, the juice of one lemon, and a 1/2 cup of brandy for some extra fall flavor.

