His Girlfriend’s Mom Went Snooping Through The Personal Stuff In His Office, So He Kicked Her Out Of His House

This 25-year-old man and his girlfriend, 27, live together in the house that he owns. They currently live in the Chicagoland area.

Not long ago, his girlfriend extended an invitation for her mother to spend time together in Chicago.

She hadn’t seen her mother in a year, and they told her that she could use his guest bedroom during her visit.

Since his girlfriend’s mother isn’t financially well-off, she thought that this would be a fantastic way for her to have an adventure and get away from the small town she was living in.

Before the visit, his girlfriend gave him advance warning that her mother is incredibly loud. Her mother stayed with them for two days, and then, he noticed that while he was working at his office downtown, her mother went into his office at his house.

“There is a Ring camera hidden in the office,” he said. “On the camera, I saw her walk in and snoop around.”

“She went through my file cabinets and looked at sensitive stuff, such as my tax returns, bank statements, and other documents.”

“She also attempted to input the passcode on my safe multiple times (gun safe and import documents like birth certificates, passports, and Social Security cards).”

Plus, his girlfriend’s mother opened his laptop and checked to see if he had a password on it.

