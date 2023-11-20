In 1978, This Mom Of Three From Nebraska Mysteriously Vanished After Visiting A Local Bar

In 1978, a mother of three went missing after a casual night out at a local bar. None of her family has seen or heard from her since, and a false confession to her alleged murder only ended up bringing them more disappointment.

Janet Callies was a 40-year-old mother of three children living in Nebraska when she went missing in 1978.

On the evening of November 15th, 1978, she was out at a local bar called The Sundowner in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Around 7:30 p.m., Janet allegedly called her oldest daughter from the bar and asked if she’d like to make dinner plans with her for later that evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., Janet left The Sundowner and got in her red and white four-door 1975 Dodge Dart to pick up her daughter at her apartment for their dinner plans. However, she never made it to the apartment.

No one from Janet’s family has seen or heard from her since that night. She was officially reported missing on November 21st after her ex-husband allegedly contacted the police.

Despite searches being conducted and police getting involved, Janet’s car, with the Nebraska license plate number 8C4696, was never recovered. It was as if she vanished without a single trace.

There was a glimmer of hope that Janet’s family would know what happened to her in the 1980s, when the serial killer duo Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole claimed to have killed Janet outside a bar in Grand Island, Nebraska.

They claimed to have strangled her, buried her, and driven her car to Canada to be sold for scrap metal.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.