New Research Suggests That Keeping Secrets, Particularly Ones About Positive News, Isn’t A Bad Thing And Actually Makes Us Feel More “Alive” And Energized

Have you ever received good news and immediately wanted to share it with those you love?
Well, according to a recent study from the American Psychological Association, it may actually boost feelings of energy and vitality if you delay the sharing of good news and keep it a secret for a while.
“Decades of research on secrecy suggest it is bad for our well-being, but this work has only examined keeping secrets that have negative implications for our lives. Is secrecy inherently bad for our well-being, or do the negative effects of secrecy tend to stem from keeping negative secrets?” asked Michael Slepian, the study’s lead author.
“While negative secrets are far more common than positive secrets, some of life’s most joyful occasions begin as secrets, including secret marriage proposals, pregnancies, surprise gifts, and exciting news.”
A preliminary survey involving 500 individuals revealed that a significant majority– or 76%– indicated their immediate reaction to receiving good news would be to share it with someone else.
However, there are numerous significant and joyful milestones that people might opt to keep confidential, including events like marriage proposals, finding out about a much-wanted pregnancy, or indulging in an extravagant purchase.