She Got Accused Of Being “Heartless” Because She’s Planning A Child-Free Wedding And Is Refusing To Let Her Sister-In-Law’s Kids Attend Her Big Day

This 28-year-old woman will be tying the knot in just a few months. And while she and her fiancé were planning their wedding, they decided to have a child-free event.

“We both agreed that we want our wedding to be an adult-only affair,” she said.

So, they made their “no kids” rule extremely clear on their wedding invitations. Yet, her sister-in-law has been causing drama about their decision.

For some context, her sister-in-law is 32-years-old and has four young kids. And after receiving her wedding invite, her sister-in-law gave her a call and started begging her to make an exception.

Apparently, her sister-in-law claimed that the children couldn’t just be left behind.

“I empathize,” she admitted, “But I still stood firm on our decision, explaining that we wanted a more formal setting without kids running around.”

She also pointed out how, without the children, her sister-in-law would be able to enjoy a night without any childcare responsibilities. Plus, she reassured her sister-in-law and offered to help find childcare options for the evening.

Nonetheless, her sister-in-law became pretty angry at her and actually accused her of being “heartless!” Afterward, her sister-in-law also claimed that if the kids were not welcome at the wedding, then she wouldn’t attend either.

On top of that, her sister-in-law also told her brother about the whole situation, and he went off on her about it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.