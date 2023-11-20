She Moved To Paris To Be An Au Pair Right After Graduating From College, And She’s Sharing What Her Life Is Like

Have you ever considered dropping the standard 9 to 5 job routine, moving to a different country, and pursuing a different career path? Perhaps you should consider becoming an au pair.

One TikTok user has been gaining a lot of attention as she’s made videos about her decision to become an au pair in Paris after graduating from college.

One of her recent videos gave all the details of how she found her job, what her experience has been like, and what a typical day looks like.

Sarah (@sasscarella) is a 22-year-old American au pair living in Paris and has been very open about her journey in taking on the job.

In October, Sarah made a video detailing how she found her au pair job and what heading to Paris was like, as she felt there weren’t enough honest resources for her when she was looking into the job.

Sarah explains that she felt like she wanted to explore the world more after graduating from school instead of immediately starting a 9-to-5 job.

Then, she discovered a website called aupairworld.com, where she could enter the city she’d like to live in, look through families looking for au pairs, exchange messages, and schedule interviews.

Sarah also says that the kind of au pair you become varies on what you and the family are looking for.

“For me, my position feels like I’m literally a big sister to these two boys,” explains Sarah.

