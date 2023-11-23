She Wants To Postpone Her Wedding To Force Her Fiancé To Stop Financially Supporting His Mom, Who Hasn’t Worked For No Reason In Over 10 Years

This 29-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, who is 26. But, his mother has not been employed in over 10 years.

So, while her soon-to-be mother-in-law does receive a small monthly income, her fiancé has been filling in the financial gaps for the last decade.

And before they tied the knot, she wanted her fiancé’s mom to re-enter the workforce. That way, they could get married without any other financial concerns or restraints.

“Based on things my fiancé’s said, I can tell he’s hoping his mom gets on her feet while also feeling some kind of obligation or guilt to help her until she does,” she said.

Still, over the last five months of their engagement, nothing has changed. This has left her really concerned, too, because now it’s starting to feel like nothing will ever change, and her fiancé will continue supporting his mom financially.

She’s also worried about how, by marrying him, she will be supporting his mom, too.

To be clear, there is no reason why her future mother-in-law can’t work, either.

“I should note that my mother-in-law is 100% able-bodied and not disabled in any way, so it’s starting to feel to me that she’s just too comfortable and doesn’t want to work,” she revealed.

But regardless of whether or not that’s true, she’s still not comfortable with their current situation, and she’s made that clear to her fiancé.

