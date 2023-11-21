She’s Not Visiting Her Parents For Thanksgiving Because They Banned Both Her Service Dog And Pet Dog From Their House

This woman lives several states away from her parents, and she hasn’t lived with them since she was in college.

She has seven pets whom she is devoted to and adores. Her parents are aware of the fact that she prioritizes her pets above all else in life, but her parents minimize her pets as “‘just animals,'” and think she’s too emotionally attached to them.

A while ago, she texted her parents so that they could start figuring out their holiday plans.

Usually, she only sees her family several times a year, and during the holidays is one of those occasions.

Besides the distance, her work schedule also makes it difficult for her to visit because she works seven days a week and hardly ever takes time off.

Her parents let her know that her mother’s extended family would be coming this year because several months ago, her great-uncle sadly passed away.

She loved the plan to have more family together, and she decided that she could bring a dessert to share.

“I also texted my father to ask how we would arrange the dogs. They have two smaller dogs, and I have two larger ones. I was then informed that they have decided to be ‘dog-free’ this year. They will be kenneling their dogs for the holidays so that they do not have to deal with them, as my mom’s family are not pet people,” she said.

Her parents told her that she was still invited to join them for the holidays but that she could only come if she was willing to leave her dogs in a kennel in her home state.

