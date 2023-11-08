The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Space Is By Adding A Striped Accent Wall: Here’s How To Paint Your Own

Let’s be honest. We’ve all hit the same wall—literally– before. You’re tired of looking at the same old beige rectangle in your living room, and your eyes are hungry for a fresh scene.

The good news? The solution might just be some stripes.

You don’t have to be a zebra to appreciate the visual appeal of a good line or two. After all, a striped wall can add depth, texture, and a touch of contemporary vibe to an otherwise drab space.

That’s why painting stripes is perfect for elevating bedrooms, home offices, or even that random wall you just don’t know what to do with. Here’s how to get started.

Materials You’ll Need

Before rolling up your sleeves, the first step is to gather these must-have items.

You will need measuring tape, painter’s tape, and a level for the stripe planning phase. Then, you will need paint in at least two contrasting colors, paint rollers and brushes, a drop cloth, a paint tray, and a ladder.

Planning Your Stripe Layout = Success

Do us both a favor and don’t wing your stripe design. That’s a surefire way to make mistakes and end up disappointed later.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.