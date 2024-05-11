Stop Pushing Off Spring Cleaning Because She’s Sharing Her “Wheel Of Decluttering” Hack That Actually Makes Freshening Up Your Home Fun

It’s the time of year when everyone is trying to get their spring cleaning out of the way so their houses and spaces can be neat and tidy before the summer fun kicks in.

However, if you’re anything like me, the idea of decluttering and cleaning all your spaces gets overwhelming because you may not know where to begin. Don’t you wish someone could just tell you what to do and where to start clearing things up?

I know one TikTok creator who can help you!

Abigail (@downsizeupgrade) is a ‘simplification coach’ and content creator who makes videos all about lifestyle and organization tips that can help you get your belongings and finances on track.

Abigail has a video series on her TikTok account called the “Wheel of Decluttering,” where twice a week, she spins a wheel that will tell you exactly which space or items in your home you need to declutter and clean up.

“This is Wheel of Decluttering; we play every Wednesday and Sunday,” says Abigail in one of her videos.

“You have until the wheel stops spinning to decide if you are in or not, but if you do choose to play and if the wheel lands on something that you need to declutter, you only have until the end of the day to make at least a little bit of progress on it.”

Abigail’s little wheel has many areas and items listed on it, and the wheel lands on a new one for every one of her videos. These spaces or items in your home may seem small at the moment, but once they’re clutter-free, they make a big difference.

For instance, on May 5th, 2024, Abigail’s wheel landed on exercise equipment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.