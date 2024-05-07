If You Don’t Think You’re A Natural “Hostess With The Mostest,” Here Are Some Tips For Being A Better Host During Your Next Gathering

Hosting – whether it be a party or a simple hangout with a few friends, not everyone has the knack for it.

Do you have any friends who seem to kill the game every single time they host a party or get-together? Some people make hosting look so effortless.

However, I’m here to tell you that hosting can be difficult. Honestly, I think the only reason I’m considered a good hostess for my friends who visit is because I’m a people pleaser, and at times, my anxiety doesn’t let me rest and keeps me serving people all night.

If you’ve ever tried hosting something and felt exhausted or like you couldn’t give your guests the desired experience, you’re not alone. Not everyone is a natural “hostess with the mostest.”

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t up your hosting game and work on increasing those skills. You can get there one day. Here are some tips for being a good host to your friends and family on various occasions to get you started.

Have a clean home

If you’re having two to three friends over for a glass of wine, your house doesn’t need to be spotless, but it does need to be clean. If you’re having a more elaborate event, your home should be as clean as possible

Nothing makes people want to dart a home faster than dust, clutter, garbage, dirty dishes, dirty towels, etc. However, you only have to focus on the spaces your guests will enter. For instance, if you have 10 people over for game night, why would you need to organize your spice cabinet or clean your kid’s room if they’re not even home?

Always thoroughly clean your entertaining spaces before having guests, but don’t feel the need to go overboard, and don’t invite people on the fly if your house isn’t guest-ready to save yourself some stress.

