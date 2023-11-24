These Six Home Design Trends Will Be Hot In The New Year, According To A Recent Zillow Report

As we near the end of 2023, plenty of home paint forecasts for the upcoming year have already been announced, and it looks like blue is a favorite.

But, aside from paint, you might be curious about what other design trends are on the horizon for 2024.

Well, Zillow recently shared some predictions for the new year, and the list includes a perhaps surprising mix of classic and emerging styles. Here are the rising trends to keep an eye out for as we say goodbye to 2023.

Brutalism

Brutalism, a design style that gained prominence in the mid-20th century, is set for a revival in 2024.

Known for its unrefined and exposed materials, Zillow has actually reported a significant 452% surge in for-sale listings that highlight brutalist design elements.

This minimalist style is marked by its use of stark, raw components such as blackened steel casement windows, unfinished concrete floors, and rough, weathered bronze light fixtures.

And it’s appealing particularly to those who prefer a minimalist approach, offering a blank canvas-like interior for their homes.

Murals

