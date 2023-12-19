He Doesn’t Think His Wife Really Cares About Him Because He Has Stage IV Cancer And Was Treated Badly By An Old Doctor, But She Just Accused Him Of Being Critical

This man tragically has stage IV cancer, and he is bound to a wheelchair as he goes through the end of his life.

At the beginning of January, he was being treated at a reputable cancer clinic. During his time going to this clinic, he informed the doctor that he had a new tumor on his leg that needed to be looked at.

“Time is of the essence, and the doctor tells me verbatim, ‘We will concurrently work on starting a chemo treatment and clinical trials.’ We are in discussions and testing about a clinical trial,” he said.

During the final stages of testing, he was told that they would let him know by Tuesday whether or not he was accepted as a candidate for the clinical trial.

He heard nothing by Tuesday, and on Friday, he called to find out what was going on. Unfortunately, he was not accepted to participate in the clinical trial, and when he inquired about whether he could start chemotherapy, he was assured that they could start doing so.

At the time, it was already late February, so two had gone by without any chemotherapy treatment.

He was furious that so many weeks had passed without receiving chemo. Rightfully, he didn’t trust this medical team at all.

“I start treatment at another clinic, and on the initial visit, the new doctor is referencing new tumors from scans done for the clinical trials. I had no idea. Tumors near my lungs and in my spine, C2,” he explained.

Even though his doctor at the other clinic had ordered these scans a month ago, this previous doctor hadn’t informed him of any of this serious information.

