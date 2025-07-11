Her Mom Had A Secret Daughter Before She Passed Away, And Now She’s Stuck With The Toddler

karinabost - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

She didn’t plan to become a mother at 24, especially not like this. But when her own mother’s final request was to raise the baby no one even knew existed, saying no never felt like an option.

Now she’s parenting a child she didn’t give birth to, grieving a woman she barely knew, and carrying the kind of responsibility that would break most people.

She’s not asking for praise. She’s just wondering if it’s okay to admit that love and exhaustion can exist at the exact same time.

Last year, became a caregiver to her mom as she was dying from cancer. Her mom had a tough time in life; she battled addiction, trauma, and even a divorce.

She wasn’t exactly tight with her mom growing up, but she ended up being the only person her mom had left as the end approached.

Several weeks before her mom died, she revealed that she had given birth to a little girl.

“I didn’t even know she was pregnant. She said she kept it a secret because she was scared no one would let her keep the baby while she was sick,” she explained.

“She had her at home like 6 months before cancer and had a friend help her take care of the baby privately. I was in shock.”

“Then she said something I’ll never forget…please don’t let her go into the system. Please raise her, please. She died 11 days later. That baby is now almost 2. She’s technically my half-sister, but I’m raising her like my own daughter.”

karinabost – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her mom’s secret daughter turned her life upside down. She had to quit college, move to a new city, and become a mom, which was something she never wanted.

Not a single person in her family stepped in to help her out. Actually, many of her loved ones tried to push her to put the little girl into the foster care system.

She couldn’t bear to do that, though, as her half-sister is an innocent child who never signed up for anything they’re currently dealing with.

“She clings to me now like I’m the only world she knows, and maybe I am. But some nights, I just sit on the floor and cry. IDK, I feel so alone,” she continued.

“I didn’t choose this, but I couldn’t say no, either. I promised my mom. And more than that…I love her. I love this little girl who had no choice in any of this.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski