He Recently Visited The Hospital After Experiencing Intense Headaches For Five Months And Wound Up Having Two Chopsticks In His Brain That Needed To Be Removed

Warning: You may be unable to use chopsticks without thinking of this crazy medical story for a while.

A man in Vietnam recently went to the hospital complaining of intense headaches and ended up having two chopsticks removed from his brain. Yes, you read that right; the man had chopsticks in his brain.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is 35 years old and went to Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi, Vietnam, on November 24th.

He told doctors he had been suffering from intense headaches for five months and had also been dealing with lots of fluid loss.

Doctors then sent him in for multiple CT scans and discovered he had tension pneumocephalus, which is a life-threatening and very dangerous neurological condition that occurs due to an increase in pressure within the skull.

Then, doctors decided to examine the man further and found something shocking. He had a pair of chopsticks in his brain.

When the doctors broke the news to the man, he suddenly remembered that five nights prior to his hospital visit, after a night of drinking, he got into a drunken fight with another man.

While he didn’t seem to remember much from that night, he did recall getting stabbed in the face with something by his opponent.

However, when the man went to the hospital to get checked out right after the fight, upon first examination, doctors didn’t see any chopsticks up his nose or anything wrong with his nose for that matter.

