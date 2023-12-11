Being Single Isn’t Actually A Death Sentence: We’re Here To Dispell Some Of The Most Common Myths About People Flying Solo

Do you have a fear of being single? Honestly, it’s totally understandable if you do. Despite it being 2023, we’re still living in times where being single is often frowned upon or seen as a pathetic way of living.

That way of thinking is far from the truth, as many people tend to thrive and find a lot of happiness when they’re single and don’t have to worry about their romantic partner.

There are a lot of bad myths circling the single life, and we’re here to debunk those today.

Myth #1: If you enjoy being single, you’ll be alone forever

This is not true! Just because you don’t have a romantic partner doesn’t mean there aren’t other people in your life who support you and love you.

In fact, single people often have stronger friendships and family relationships than others because they have more time to spend with them.

Just because you’re not with someone romantically, by no means does that translate to being alone.

Myth #2: People are single because they’re too picky

One of my biggest pet peeves is when someone has the most basic expectations for the kind of person they want to date but still gets labeled as ‘picky.’

