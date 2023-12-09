His Coworkers Kept Trying To Give Him Cocktails At A Work Party Even Though He Told Them He Doesn’t Drink And Ragging On Him For Being A “Spoilsport”

In February, this 36-year-old man started working for a pretty small company that has about 40 employees.

A lot of the employees at the company are really close with one another and express the philosophy of “‘work family,'” which is something he’s not a fan of and does his best to stay away from.

Besides that, he has a blast at work and feels incredibly rewarded each day, which is what’s most important and meaningful for him.

Last Thursday, their company had a holiday party.

“I stopped drinking at the start of this year, just because,” he said.

It had nothing to do with his religion, health, or because of an alcohol addiction.

After doing some reflection, he realized that nothing positive was coming from his alcohol consumption, and he was way past his partying phase.

Plus, he has a 1-year-old child, so he assumes that that contributed on a psychological level to his decision to quit drinking.

During the party, everyone else was drinking and having fun.

