Known As The “Genius Stone,” Fluorite Is A Versatile Crystal That Is Commonly Linked With Growth And Creative Inspiration

Do you enjoy collecting different crystals and stones and learning about their spiritual significance?

Over the last few years, more people have become passionate about finding crystals and stones that will help guide them through their spiritual journey or through a difficult or exciting time in their lives.

If you’re new to learning about crystals and stones and are interested in starting a collection, you may want to begin by getting some fluorite.

Fluorite is an extremely versatile crystal, as it comes in a variety of colors and has several impressive properties and benefits.

Fluorite is a form of calcium fluorite that can be found all around the world. It was named in 1797 and is derived from the Latin word ‘fluere,’ which means “to flow.” This could explain why fluorite is often associated with growth and creative inspiration.

However, fluorite has multiple meanings depending on its color and variety. Here are some variations of fluorite to include in our crystal collection!

White or clear fluorite is very common in crystal collections. It adds a simple and minimalistic look to your group of crystals and is beneficial to those who feel like they’ve been too in their head or bogged down with negative thoughts. It is known for helping you clear your head and promotes healing.

Yellow fluorite is great to have around if you need a bit of a boost, as it promotes energy and joy. It can also help with confidence and may make you feel more optimistic.

Purple fluorite, while beautiful, is sometimes confused with amethyst. They do share some benefits as they promote peace and calmness. Add some purple fluorite to your crystal collection if you need to connect to your spirituality more and need help focusing on your meditations.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.